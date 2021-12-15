Vote on top administrative raises tabled by BPS school board

The raises would be granted for positions ranging from chief academic officer to secretary to the superintendent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School board members on Wednesday chose to table the vote on a proposal by Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash that would grant raises between 6 and 40 percent for district administrators.

In the proposal, Cash said the raises are meant to help keep top talent in the district and will help the district recruit star leaders to key positions. He also praised his current executive team for their efforts working outside normal business hours during the COVID pandemic.

During the meeting, some board members voiced frustration with the timing of the proposal, given that raises were expected to go into effect on January 1. Some said they needed more time to discuss it.

"I do believe that they do need a raise and they do need to make more monies but not in this way," board member Terrance Heard said.

Many board members acknowledged that the top administrators work hard and do more than what is in their job description but said they want time to comb the proposal and make sure it is a fiscally responsible decision.

"I think we need to have the whole thing ironed out and agreed upon and everyone sitting around this table feel comfortable moving forward," board member Hope Jay said. "I don't think rushing that is the best way to do that."

During the meeting, Dr. Cash spoke about the importance of being able to retain his cabinet members. He said he will be persistent about this.

"This group can not be dismissed I will not have it," he said. "I will bring it back every time until we get it done."

The topic will be discussed during executive session on January 5.