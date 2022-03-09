Buffalo Police hold back to school backpack giveaway

Throughout the afternoon, 200 backpacks were handed out to families. There was also a cookout with free hot dogs, hamburgers, and music.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway.

The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning. He said many officers go out of their way to help build community relationships.

"I commend the BPD," Mayor Brown said. "I commend our officers for being such great citizens for the relationship they have built, and continue to build, with this community.

"The backpack giveaway was wonderful, and it was great to see the smiles on children's faces receiving backpacks from our Buffalo Police Department."

