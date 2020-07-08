Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization seeks remote start to school year

The group is asking for four things moving forward: more financial support, COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and a consensus based plan for reopening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization on Thursday spoke to media about its position on schools reopening this fall.

To ensure safety of students, the group is calling for a remote start to the school year to allow teachers and parents time to get organized.

The members are asking for four things in order to move forward with reopening schools: more financial support, COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and a consensus based plan for reopening.

However, they do not believe that the testing should or can happen in schools.

They also raised concerns about transportation, and the need for bus monitors to ensure social distancing and mask usage on the ride to and from school.