Buffalo & Erie County libraries fight against book bans

The library is also participating in National Book Ban Week next month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's 37 locations, it's not uncommon for readers to ask that at least one or two books be banned each year.

The most recent one included a parent who wanted a book removed.

"What happened is we took a look at this item and we said, 'You know what? We can understand where you're coming from. This might not be appropriate for the youngest children, so a lot of our libraries actually moved it into the young adult area," said John Spears, director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

However, the number of books being challenged nationwide is very different.

"There's been challenges against library materials every year. What has happened recently is the number of challenges is the number has gone from maybe 200 to 300 a year to over 1,000," Spears said.

According to the American Library Association, in 2022, there were more than 1,200 books challenged in schools, universities, and public libraries.

Most of them include books about issues impacting people of color and the LGBTQ community.

"The stories that are being challenged aren't just words in a book. These are stories that reflect the lived experience of people here in Erie County and throughout the entire country," Spears said.

Now the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is joining in the fight against banning books.

The library is now a part of a national campaign called "United Against Book Bans," which educates the public about book banning and gives them the tools to fight it.

The Buffalo Erie County Public Library is now offering a new library card addressing censorship, and they'll bring in speakers to talk about censorship, many of which will happen during National Banned Books Week next month.

The library has also put up this wall of books that have been or are currently banned to get the public to start a conversation about it.