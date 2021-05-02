Buffalo educators recognized at Excellence in Education awards show

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of the best educators in Buffalo were recognized on Sunday night.
The 2021 Excellence in Education awards honors teachers, support staff, and administrators. They were nominated for having a long-lasting and positive impact on students' lives.
This is the second year for the event put on by Friends For A Better Buffalo.
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at the recorded virtual event.
"I know you're all still struggling to overcome the challenges of virtual learning and hybrid classrooms," she said. "Through the pandemic stress you endured, you're the heroes who never relented, and never give up on your commitment to shaping the minds of the future."