Buffalo educators recognized at Excellence in Education awards show

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of the best educators in Buffalo were recognized on Sunday night.

The 2021 Excellence in Education awards honors teachers, support staff, and administrators. They were nominated for having a long-lasting and positive impact on students' lives.

This is the second year for the event put on by Friends For A Better Buffalo.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at the recorded virtual event.