BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School Board passed a resolution Wednesday evening banning a Buffalo common councilman after bringing a loaded weapon into Riverside High School.

Ulysees Wingo broke the law and in result, he has been banned from district property for 18 months. He will not be allowed to attend his son's graduation at Hutch Tech on June 24.

"I made a mistake, which I am sorry for," he said.

Last month Wingo went to Riverside High School with a gun and ammunition for an event. He has a pistol permit, but unless you are law enforcement or a security guard, state law bans you from having a gun on school grounds.

The district attorney said the Masten District councilman committed a crime but decided not to charge him.

As for the principal at Riverside, Jerome Piwko remains on administrative leave. It's over his lapse in judgment in how the incident was handled.

The incident resulted in an investigation, and the superintendent will make a recommendation to the board on disciplinary action. The principal could face a range of punishment, from suspension to firing.

The district won't comment at this time.

The superintendent isn't speaking about the principal.

The board president said it needs to be tough because of gun violence. She says parents have been barred from attending graduation ceremonies in the past for incidents less serious.

