Buffalo Collegiate Charter School closing in June

The school said the decision will put 300 rising fifth-through-ninth graders into other Buffalo Public Schools and other charters in September.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Collegiate Charter School announced Monday that its board of trustees voted unanimously to withdraw its charter renewal application to the State University of New York.

This means charter school will close in June after being open for five years.

The school met with parents, faculty, and staff were held this afternoon after they received informational letters.

“This decision is extremely tough for everyone involved, especially for those of us who founded the school as part of a mission to give our families educational choice and college preparation,” said Board Chair Jamel Perkins. “We fully understand the impact this has on our families, students, faculty, and staff, as well as the broader charter community.”

The school said the decision comes after the COVID pandemic, as well as the impactful issues in the school’s immediate community over the last nine months, including the events of May 14, and an ongoing teacher shortage.

Each charter school in New York functions on a five-year ‘charter’ that gives it permission to operate, though with provisions and expectations most public schools do not have to meet. Toward the end of each five-year term, the State University of New York’s Charter Schools Institute evaluates a school’s performance, financial stability, and strategic approach, the school said.

As part of the law governing charter schools, CSI reported in a draft renewal decision to Collegiate late last month that it did not qualify for a charter extension because the school did not meet the required operational, performance, and academic success metrics. So on Feb. 10, the board formally withdrew its renewal application to SUNY/CSI.

“There is an appeal process, and the initial reaction is of course to fight this, to make CSI’s evaluators change their minds. But a calm analysis shows that CSI examined our school thoroughly,” Perkins said. “CSI based its draft decision on the facts and we, as a school and a governing board, need to accept that this did not succeed. COVID is certainly a major factor here, as are recent impactful events in our community, which we understand, but cannot change. We are heartily sorry for this, and we take responsibility for the outcome.”