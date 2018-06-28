BUFFALO -- A spokesman for the Buffalo Catholic Diocese confirmed that financial support to six private Catholic high schools is being cut. It is unclear whether the grants are being eliminated.

2 On Your-Side reached out to diocesan spokesman George Richert Wednesday night. This, after parents and students at Niagara Catholic High School were told the combination junior and senior high school was shutting down effective immediately.

Richert confirmed the impacted high schools are: Bishop Timon/St. Jude in Buffalo, Cardinal O'Hara in Tonawanda. St. Mary's of Lancaster, Notre Dame High School in Batavia and Archbiship Walsh in Olean.

In a two sentence reply to 2 On Your-Side, Richert confirmed the loss of funding but added, "I can't give dollar amounts."

2 On Your-Side has reached out to Richert and the Diocesan headquarters in Buffalo multiple times asking for more information. So far, there has been no reply.

Mike Burns, chairman of the board of trustees at Timon says the Diocese has decided to sever completely its prior financial support of area Catholic high schools. Burns did not have specific on how much money Timon stood to lose because of the decision.

For Niagara Catholic, the loss of support from the Diocese was one of several factors which led to the decision to shutter Niagara County's only remaining Catholic high school.

Judi Nolan Powell, Chair of the school's Governing Board in a press release said, "We are heartbroken to have come to this decision but recognize that it is, in the long term, in the best interests of our families."

Parents were clearly not happy about the decision, so the school held an emergency meeting inside the gym on Wednesday night. Parents were able to voice concerns and find out what they need to do before the school start. One parent who spoke with 2 On Your Side walked out the meeting because no one from the diocese showed up.

"My wife asked the question inside and the principal couldn't answer the question so to us that was a done deal," James Sniadeck, his daughter attends Niagara Catholic, said. "I was upset because this morning, why are we now telling parents, everything seemed okay."

The school will help its current 121 students transition to a new school, including other Catholic grade schools for 7th and 8th graders, and other Catholic high schools such as Cardinal O'Hara or Buffalo area Catholic high schools.

Open houses are in the works to give parents and students the opportunity to arrange tours with other schools and to make arrangements for financial aid.

