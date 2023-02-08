Buffalo Board of Education approves 3rd-party fact finder recommendation in ongoing teacher contract negotiations

The board stood by the work of its negotiating team that has been negotiating with Buffalo teachers for 3 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Board of Education stood by the work of its negotiating team Wednesday afternoon, unanimously approving the district to proceed with the recommendations provided by a third-party fact finder amid a three-year contract negotiation process with its teachers.

“This is a fair, competitive compensation package that you've instructed me to go out and provide,” Buffalo Public Schools general counsel Nate Kuzma said. “That was recognized by the neutral, objective third party we had sitting at the table.”

In a 22-page report, the fact finder heavily sided with BPS, upholding the district’s salary proposal that would provide teachers with a 21% wage increase over the next three and a half years, making BPS the second-most competitive district in the region.

While the fact finder’s report appeared to have taken the district’s side, BPS is imploring its teachers to understand it benefits all involved.

“The longer we don't get this done, it's hurting people, and hurting the school district in some ways,” Kuzma said. “It's hurting hiring, it's hurting recruitment, it's hurting retention, it's hurting our children.”

Last week the Buffalo Teachers Federation rejected the fact finder's proposal, calling it one-sided and biased on issues such as wages, benefits, and working conditions.

While its president stood by that statement on Wednesday, he’s now saying striking a deal needs to be the top priority.

“The bottom line is the teachers rejected the fact finder’s report, and the board accepted it,” Buffalo Teachers Federation president Phil Rumore said. “What we have to do now is do what we always do and to work together to come to an agreement that's important for our kids.”

The district echoed that statement, sharing its intentions to reach an agreement as well.

But when asked what areas they are willing to compromise in, BPS feels it shouldn’t have to budge.

“I think we feel very strongly that the fact finder’s report and recommendations are a generous, fair and competitive package for our teachers,” Kuzma said.