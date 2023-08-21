x
Buffalo Bills players holding school supplies drive

Everything collected will be distributed by the Resource Council of WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday some Buffalo Bills players are hosting a school supply drive to help get the community ready for the coming school year.

Stevie Johnson and Kaiir Elam are hosting a school supply drive at the Westin Buffalo at 250 Delaware Ave on Monday.

People are encouraged to bring pens, pencils, highlighters, notebooks, binders, backpacks and more.

Everything collected will be distributed by the Resource Council of WNY, an organization dedicated to supporting educational initiatives within the local community.

The school supply drive begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

