More than 600 kids helped by Buffalo backpack giveaway

Organizers said it's important to work with the youth in the community by sharing experience, strength, and most importantly hope.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bookbag giveaway in Buffalo's Cold Springs neighborhood helped out more than 600 kids on Saturday.

The event was held by the Cold Spring Bible Chapel. The third annual event also had free food, games, and prizes. Organizers said they wanted to come together to do something positive.

"After 5/14 (Tops mass shooting), we felt we should do something for the youth in the community to bring some happiness here," Pastor Kenneth Simmons said. "A lot of people didn't do their summer events, but we found it necessary to take away from the depression and the discouragement in this neighborhood."