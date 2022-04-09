Mayor Brown encouraged by string of back-to-school events held across Buffalo

The mayor of Buffalo said an additional backpack giveaway will be held at Cold Springs Bible Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the majority of school children returning to class this week, Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that he was encouraged by the series of back-to-school events to help everyone get ready.

Last week Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs welcomed more than 2,000 people for his back to school giveaway that was slated for only 300 kids.

Then on Saturday, 200 backpacks were given out at the C-District Buffalo Police station on Fillmore and Ferry.

On his Talk of the Town radio show on WUFO on Sunday, the mayor said more supplies will be coming to the City of Good Neighbors. He said there will be an additional backpack giveaway at Cold Springs Bible Chapel on Northland Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 3 p.m.

The mayor also reminded parents and students to use social media properly this school year.

On his show, he interviewed two members of the Buffalo Police Department who talked about proper social media use, an app to track your child's school bus and other safety measures.