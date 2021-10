This is not impacting any other schools in the district

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts will be closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

The district announced the closure early Wednesday morning on their Twitter account. This is not impacting any other schools in the district.

Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts will be closed Wednesday, October 6th, due to area power outage. National Grid is working to resolve the issue. — Buffalo Schools (@Buffalo_Schools) October 6, 2021