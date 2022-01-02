New York school district defends 'Jingle Bells' ban over song's history

The Brighton Central School District superintendent said research has shown it initially may have been performed by white actors in blackface in the 19th century.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An upstate New York school district is defending its decision to drop the holiday classic “Jingle Bells” over the song's history.

Brighton Central School District Superintendent Kevin McGowan wrote in a message on the district's website that it was appropriate to discontinue using the song at the Council Rock Primary School considering research has shown it initially may have been performed by white actors in blackface in the 19th century.

The Rochester Beacon originally reported the decision.

McGowan says removing the song wasn't an example of cancel culture or meant to push any agenda, but instead was a “simple, thoughtful curricular decision.”