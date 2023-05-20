Brick Buffalo Academy Charter School prepares for classes in August

Brick Buffalo Academy Charter School hosted a party Saturday to let families know they are opening at the end of August, after three years of planning and delays.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new school opening this fall is offering up free wrap care for kindergarteners and first graders.

"We are offering free before and after-care for all students, so it's going to be something that is really needed in the community, and we are really excited to be serving the East Side of Buffalo," Brick Buffalo principal Yamara Wheaton said.

The school received their charter from New York State and will open on Rich Street, near Genesee Street and Fillmore Avenue.