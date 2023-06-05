BPS students learning about surgical training at UB

Students got a chance to test out their hand-eye coordination, suturing skills, and other team-building exercises.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Buffalo Public School students were picked to work with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine for a special program.

The program uses drone flight simulation to learn about surgical training. Students got a chance to test out their hand-eye coordination, suturing skills, and other team-building exercises.

"We're here to inspire kids who many never have thought they could go into health care professions," said Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg, professor and chairman in the Department of Surgery at UB.

"Doctors, nurses, practice providers, dieticians, you name it, but we're here to make them believe they can be part of a health care team."