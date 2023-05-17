BPS hopes a new 3-tier bell system will reduce bus issues

A new 3-tier bell system for the district will change start times to 7:30, 8:20, and 9:10 a.m., and end times to 2:25, 3:15, and 4:05 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For years the Buffalo Public School District has struggled with a bus driver shortage.

But the district on Wednesday night, during a school board meeting, said it hopes they have a new solution for next school year.

At that meeting, BPs chief operations officer David Hills shared new details about a three-tier bell system for the district. It will change start times to 7:30, 8:20, and 9:10 a.m., and end times to 2:25, 3:15, and 4:05 p.m.

"Expanding transportation to meet the needs of those students who participate in extended learning and athletic activities, more reliable bus schedules, which directly help working and busy parents because the bus will be there when we say it will be there," Hills said.

Starting Thursday, information about the bell system will be posted on the district's website and there will be an area for parents to share their feedback.