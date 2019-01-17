BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has been trying for weeks to speak to the head of the Buffalo Public School District about problems at McKinley High School; an assault on a teacher, chronic tardiness and complaints from neighbors and educators.

Thursday, Dr. Kriner Cash, Superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools, held an announcement to highlight some big improvements in the district's graduation rate and the performance of schools that were in bad shape just a few years ago.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing was there to ask the tough questions.

Graduation Rates

Buffalo Public's graduation rate has drastically improved, it's now 64.5% for 14 high schools and even some schools have an 80% graduation rate.

"The Buffalo Public Schools is turned around. It's turned around," said Dr. Cash. He also says that it's no longer a failing district, but a thriving district. When you consider the graduation rate at one point was below 50%.

Problems at McKinley High School

The good news comes at a time when the union representing teachers voiced concern about safety.

This after a McKinley High School teacher was body slammed by a student and charged with felony assault, the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

It's a school where teachers voted no confidence in the principal. 2 On Your Side heard from a parent group, neighbors and students, the teachers union and we've made repeated attempts to hear from the superintendent, we asked him about McKinley High School and this is what he had to say.

"Naw, naw, naw, that's nothing. This is what we're talking about today."

The room Thursday was filled district employees and mostly all high school principals, including the McKinley High Principal, he also wasn't talking.

Not in attendance, Teachers Union President Phil Rumore.

Claudine Ewing: "Why wasn't the teachers union president here, was he part of this?"

"What's your question?" Dr. Cash said.

Claudine Ewing: "Will there be another time we can talk about the issues?"

Dr Cash said, "Not that issue, I'm done with it."

