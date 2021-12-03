Buffalo Public Schools hit by ransomware attack

School officials say no demands have been made. However, they say the FBI believes the ransom may be between $100K to $300K and could be negotiable.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools confirmed Friday afternoon that their school computer system suffered a ransomware event.

All remote classes were canceled Friday because of it. The FBI is assisting the district.

School officials say no demands have been made. However, they say the FBI believes the ransom may be between $100,000 to $300,000 and could be negotiable.

The district's technical team is looking into the impact of the cyberattack and coordinating recovery efforts.

The district put out a statement early Friday morning saying there was an "unanticipated interruption" in the network systems.

Superintendent Kriner Cash has approved an emergency contract with Grey Castle for cyber security investigation.