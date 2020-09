The award is based on a school's overall excellence in academics or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nationwide, 367 schools were recognized as Blue Ribbon schools for 2020, and Leonardo da Vinci High School in Buffalo was one of them.

Leonardo da Vinci high school is a college preparatory high school that's on the campus of D'Youville College.