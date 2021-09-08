Bishop Fisher discusses challenges of new school year

The bishop visited a couple of schools around the area Wednesday. He talked with the students and talked with 2 On Your Side about the challenges they're still facing as they reopen.

"We keep seeing COVID bouncing back and forth, and as we see, we've taken the best precautions we can in terms of social distancing as well as wearing masks in the school," Bishop Fisher said. "And we need to continue to do that to keep each other safe, so we can keep them in the classroom in a safe and healthy environment."