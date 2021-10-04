Batavia Central School District asking parents to accompany younger students to sporting events

Any student in sixth grade or younger is asked to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia High School sports fans have been enjoying the fall sports season and the school is happy to have so many fans in the stands. However, some of the younger fans have been causing disruptions at events.

Batavia Central School District is asking parents to accompany students in sixth grade or younger to games. In a Facebook post, the district said unsupervised younger students have been causing issues at games.

The district wrote in the post, "We've been experiencing disruptions at our events due to younger students being left unsupervised."