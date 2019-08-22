BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Independent Health Foundation gave away backpacks of school supplies to hundreds of kids here in Buffalo at its Good For The Neighborhood event on Wednesday night.

The event helps those families who have a hard time affording everything their kids need to be the best student they can be.

"We have all the essentials, so we have your pencils, your paper, your notebooks, your notepads, there's rulers, there's glue sticks," Carrie Meyer of the Independent Health Foundation said.

Good For The Neighborhood is also a chance for kids and their parents to learn healthy habits heading into a new school year.

RELATED: Count after 2 Pack A Backpack drive continues over weekend

RELATED: 2 Pack A Backpack donation drive held across Western New York

RELATED: School supplies donated in memory Pancho Billa arrive in Texas