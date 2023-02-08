Back to School Bash helps kids get ready for school year

The Back to School Bash also offered free health screenings, meals, and produce for the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be hard to believe but we are a little over a month away from back to school season, and on Wednesday, a popular program provided kids with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

Buffalo Promise Neighborhood teamed up with Independent Health for their annual Back to School Bash at Westminster Community Charter School on Wednesday evening.

The big draw was the backpack giveaway. Around 500 kids walked away with a backpack filled with school supplies, hygiene products, and some other fun items for the upcoming school year.

"A lot of the donations we got from the Teacher's Desk, so we're very fortunate to give these to our kids, so they have a nice fresh start going into the school year," Stephanie Ansari, a program manager for Buffalo Promise Neighborhood, told 2 On Your side at the event.

