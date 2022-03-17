Another Buffalo-area college gets university status

Daemen College based in Amherst got the New York State Education Department’s Board of Regents approval this week to change its name to Daemen University. The name change is effectively immediately.

“We are proud finally to be able to call ourselves what we are – a university,” said President Gary Olson in a prepared statement. “In every sense except in name, Daemen has been a university for many years.” You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.