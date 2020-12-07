Amherst rally focuses on educational, economic racial justice

AMHERST, N.Y. — A march and rally in Amherst brought attention to educational and economic racial justice.
After several speeches at Amherst State Park, everyone marched to town hall and back with a police escort.
Organizers say the goal of the march was to demand that racial inequalities be acknowledged and fixed throughout all of Buffalo.
2 On Your Side also caught up with a teacher there to ask her about what she would like for districts, and everyone else, to remember when schools either do or do not reopen for in-person classes this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It could be a hot spot," Amy Icquierdo said. "Different schools could be a hot spot for this, so personally, I think we have to cautiously proceed and think about every single life in that classroom is important."
She says she misses her students more than anything, as most teachers do, but if that means possibly spreading the virus, she would rather continue doing remote learning this fall.