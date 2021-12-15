Amherst Central School District looking to fill a variety of positions in January jobs expo

The Amherst Central School District says there is an immediate need for certain positions this school year.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Central School District will be holding a 'jobs expo' next month for current and future positions at the school district.

According to the Amherst Central School District, there is an immediate need for certain positions this school year, in addition to candidates for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates who attend the jobs expo may be given an appointment for a second interview or receive an offer of employment at the event.

The school district will be recruiting a variety of positions including certified, non-certified and classified positions for teachers, teaching assistants, teacher aides, food service, registered nurses and substitutes.