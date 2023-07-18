Amherst Central School District holding recruitment fair on August 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the school year approaches, schools in Western New York are getting ready.
The Amherst Central School District is holding a recruitment fair to boost their substitute teacher staffing.
A substitute recruitment fair is being held on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amherst Central High School.
The district is looking for qualified candidates to teach all grade levels for the 2023-2024 school year. Positions include certified and non-certified teachers, teaching assistants, teacher aides, nurses, food service and maintenance.
People interested in attending the job fair must complete an online application by July 28 on the Amherst CSD website. Those who apply will get an email confirmation along with details and directions for an interview.