Amherst Central School District holding recruitment fair on August 3

A substitute recruitment fair is being held on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amherst Central High School.

The district is looking for qualified candidates to teach all grade levels for the 2023-2024 school year. Positions include certified and non-certified teachers, teaching assistants, teacher aides, nurses, food service and maintenance.