Allegations of monkey sounds, racial slurs uttered at high school basketball game

The Southwestern District received information on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 regarding a reported incident at the Southwestern Girls Basketball game against Orchard Park. We take these allegations very seriously and immediately commenced a full investigation, which is currently ongoing.

When the District was made aware of the allegations, we reached out to Orchard Park administration and will continue to communicate with them throughout the investigation.

The Southwestern District is committed to equity and acceptance of all students. This type of conduct has no place in our District, and if it occurred, we will take swift action to address it. Nonetheless, at this time, we will not make any public comment on allegations related to the conduct of students.