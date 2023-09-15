All Our Voices literary program to meet at South Buffalo bookstore

The program is for women of all ages and focuses on female authors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are many programs in Western New York with the goal of increasing literacy rates among adults, and we are highlighting one at a South Buffalo nonprofit.

Dog Ears Bookstore and Café offers many programs to encourage people of all ages to read and explore books. 2 On Your Side talked on Friday with a volunteer about the All Our Voices literary program for women.

"It's all about reading here," volunteer Ginny Eagan said.

Dog Ears Bookstore and Café on Abbott Road in South Buffalo is more than a bookstore and café. It's a meeting space for people who want to explore books and ideas.

"We're a not-for-profit, so the money that we do make from the café and from the sale of our new books all goes toward programming that's aimed at literacy," Eagan said.

One of those programs is All Our Voices, a monthly series for women of all ages focusing on books written by women. It's formatted like a book club, and features immigrant, Black, Latina, Indigenous, LGBTQ, and formerly incarcerated female authors.

"Different experiences, lots of diverse backgrounds, but then you have a discussion that goes with it, and there's background reading and reference to other books," Eagan said.

It's led by a local college professor who encourages women to share their experiences as well. Even if you haven't picked up a book in a while, you can join.

"I think there's times in your life when it's just not possible. Maybe you're reading, you know, shorter things. But I think it's really important. It just adds such another dimension to your life," Eagan said.

There are several other reading programs including story hours for kids, reading and writing camps, and help with homework after school. And you don't have to be a big reader to join any of the groups.

"Start with something relatable maybe. There's several here. Whatever you're interested in," Eagan said.

All Our Voices meets this Tuesday morning at 10. It's free, but you do have to pre-register. This month's book is "Their Eyes Were Watching God" by Zora Neale Hurston.