Advocates push for free school meals in Hochul's spending plan

Leaders passed a resolution back in January to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, but they know it may not last forever.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Albany lawmakers, along with Gov. Kathy Hochul, have just over a week to pass a new state budget.

Advocates across New York are pushing for the governor to include free school meals in her spending plan.

Dozens of people came together Friday at Springville Elementary School to call on the governor to do that. They want healthy school meals for all to be fully funded in this year's budget.

It's something the Springville-Griffith School District is already doing on its own.

Leaders passed a resolution back in January to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, but they know it may not last forever.

"An already stretched budget providing meals at no cost may not be sustainable," James Bialasik, superintendent of the Springville-Griffith School District, said. "Not to mention there are hundreds of schools just like ours, and tens of thousands of students in those schools, and we want every school to experience these benefits."