'Achieve Your Dreams' reading encouragement at Dr. Lydia T Wright Elementary School

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools welcomed back some prestigious alumni on Friday With NFL players Steven Means of the Baltimore Ravens and Isaiah McDuffie of the Green Bay Packers stopping in for a visit.
BPS Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams tells us this was a great opportunity for the kids to get inspired.
"I think the students will be able to identify with these players because there's nothing exceptional they went to bps they look like the players their stories probably mirror a lot of what the players went through when they were sitting in their seats so I believe they have powerful stories that the students will identify with," Dr. Williams said.
The players shared words of inspiration at Dr. Lydia T Wright Elementary School Friday, with the message to "Achieve Your Dreams."