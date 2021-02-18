9 Nichols School students take home 11 Scholastic Awards

The Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards celebrate the works of creative teens. Nichols students received 11 regional Key Awards and honorable mentions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Nichols School announced that nine of its students have received awards as part of a prestigious national program.

The Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards celebrate the works of creative teens across the country. It's the longest-running program of its kind in the country.

Nichols students won awards in the Photography, Film and Animation, Critical Essays and Digital Art in the Northeast Art Region-at-Large categories. In total, nine students took home 11 awards and honors regionally.

Students winning a Gold Key include senior Alex Aubrecht and junior Gabriela Gallen-Kallela-Sirén. Aubrecht and Gallen-Kallela-Sirén both won in the category of photography. According to Scholastic's website, students who win a Gold Key are considered for national awards.

Other students winning Scholastic Key Awards or honorable mentions include seniors Julia Barnes, Kiki Greeley, Willow Hunt, Page Palinski, Grace Rauch, and Julia Yohe, and junior Serafina Paolini.