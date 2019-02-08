OLEAN, N.Y. — Saint Bonaventure University has received its largest-ever philanthropic donation.

The $5 million gift will support the renovation of Francis Hall as the new home of Saint Bonaventure's School of Health Professions. The donation is anonymous.

Founded in 2016, the health professions school is a major point of emphasis both within the university in the broader Cattaraugus County community. It received a $250,000 donation from The Cutco Foundation last October, and a $1 million donation from alumni and manufacturing executive John Sheehan last August. You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.