400 students return to Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Among those headed back to school on Wednesday were about 400 kids from the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

The new school building actually opened in January of 2020, but it closed two months later because of the COVID pandemic, so this will be their first full year in the space on West Huron in downtown Buffalo.

There's a restaurant/café and a retail store, run by students.

There's a growing interest in the program, and a growing sense of pride in the work they do.

"When students have a passion for something or they have a reason to come to high school, that means they are the most successful. Attendance is up and our graduation rate is up. They want to be here," Principal Katie Schuta said.