4 University at Buffalo students to receive mental health scholarships from state program

The goal of the program is to add more diversity to New York's mental health workforce.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Four students from the University at Buffalo are among the first recipients of a $4 million mental health scholarship program.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Tuesday.

Eleven students from across the state will receive scholarships under program, which was created to support underrepresented students that are entering or are enrolled in mental health degree programs at SUNY and CUNY schools.

The goal of the program is to add more diversity to New York's mental health workforce.

"Through this partnership with SUNY and CUNY, we are taking a crucial step towards creating a public health care system that is truly reflective of the communities it serves," Governor Hochul said in a released statement. "Congratulations to the latest recipients whose dedication to this field will contribute to a healthier, more equitable future for all New Yorkers."

The recipients are:

Daisy Calvario Velasco, Sophomore Human Development Major, Binghamton University

Celine DeCambre, Junior Psychology Major, University at Buffalo

Caitly Dominici, Junior Psychology Major, Purchase College

Michelle Dong, Sophomore Sociology Major, University at Albany

Jeannette Guasio, 1st Year Masters Student in Social Work, Binghamton University

Quinn Hendershot, 2nd Year Doctoral Student in Clinical Psychology, Binghamton University

Theresa Meija, 2nd Year Doctoral Student in Clinical Psychology, University at Albany

Luiza Perez Ortiz, 1st Year Masters Student in Mental Health Counseling, University at Buffalo

S. Rashid, 1st Year Masters Student in Psychology, University at Buffalo

Ramsha Suhail, 1st Year Masters Student in Mental Health Counseling, SUNY Old Westbury

Esther Turay, Junior Psychology Major, University at Buffalo

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, "OMH is proud to have created this scholarship program for underrepresented students who are seeking to become mental health professionals. Our partnership with SUNY and CUNY will help us to create a more diverse mental health workforce that will allow us to better engage and work with underserved and marginalized communities across the State."

"At a time when mental health care is more important than ever, we must overcome the underrepresentation of students of color in mental health professions. SUNY is committed to diversifying the mental health field because a highly skilled, diverse workforce results in better patient care and health outcomes, and because these economically and emotionally rewarding careers must be welcoming to all. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and the New York State Office of Mental Health for its support and partnership," said State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr.