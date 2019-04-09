BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three Western New York high schools are getting recognition for their inclusive sports programs.

Special Olympics North America named three local high schools as National Banner Unified Champion Schools. Those high schools include Cheektowaga, Iroquois, and Niagara Falls.

It recognizes their commitment to and success of their Unified Sports Programs, where students with and without disabilities train and compete as teammates.

