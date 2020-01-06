242 WNY school officials are paid more than $150,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of 242 local public-school administrators and teachers — 96 in Western New York and 146 in the Rochester Area — received more than $150,000 in gross pay last year, according to financial records obtained by Business First.
Payroll records were provided by the New York State Teachers' Retirement System in response to a freedom-of-information request.
Here are the top 5 school salaries in WNY:
- Scott G. Martzloff (Williamsville), $236,174
- Geoffrey M. Hicks (Clarence), $212,450
- Matthew P. McGarrity (Orchard Park), $207,997
- Jeffrey R. Petrus (Orchard Park), $203,569
- Michael J. Vallely Jr. (Lancaster), $202,872