242 WNY school officials are paid more than $150,000

Payroll records were provided by the New York State Teachers' Retirement System in response to a freedom-of-information request.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of 242 local public-school administrators and teachers — 96 in Western New York and 146 in the Rochester Area — received more than $150,000 in gross pay last year, according to financial records obtained by Business First.

Here are the top 5 school salaries in WNY:

 

  1. Scott G. Martzloff (Williamsville), $236,174
  2. Geoffrey M. Hicks (Clarence), $212,450
  3. Matthew P. McGarrity (Orchard Park), $207,997
  4. Jeffrey R. Petrus (Orchard Park), $203,569
  5. Michael J. Vallely Jr. (Lancaster), $202,872

You can see the full list on Buffalo Business First's website.