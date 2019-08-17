BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just one year after opening, the Northland Workforce Training Center is celebrating new members of Buffalo's workforce.

A graduation ceremony was held Friday evening.

The state funded the $60 million to build the center, which trains for jobs in the local solar, medical, and welding industries.

During the ceremony, 24 out of 47 students graduated, and while that may seem low, leaders say that is a higher graduation rate than the average community college.

"We've been very happy to be able to address some of the workforce gaps that we see in our community," Erie Community College president Dan Hocoy said. "And Steve's been able to identify employers that are looking for our students."

Some of the graduates have jobs waiting on them.

Officials say this is just the first of several classes to come to add to the local working community.

