


Education

2023 WNY school budget results

Voters in WNY will decide to pass or fail local school budgets.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters in Western New York headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets. Polls closed at 9 p.m. Results will be posted as they come in.

Here is the list of schools and if their budgets or failed:

• Akron Central -

• Albion Central - PASSED

• Alden Central -

• Alexander Central -

• Alfred - Almond Central -

• Allegany-Limestone Central - PASSED

• Amherst Central - PASSED

• Andover Central - PASSED

• Attica Central -

• Avon Central -

• Barker Central -

• Batavia City Schools -

• Belfast Central -  PASSED

• Bemus Point Central - PASSED

• Bolivar-Richburg Central -

• Brocton Central -

• Byron-Bergen Central -

• Cassadaga Valley - PASSED

• Canaseraga Central - PASSED

• Cattaraugus-Little Valley - PASSED

• Chautauqua Lake Central - PASSED

• Cheektowaga Central -

• Cheektowaga-Maryvale -

• Cheektowaga-Sloan Central -

• Clarence Central -

• Cleveland Hill Central - PASSED

• Clymer Central - PASSED

• Cuba-Rushford Central - PASSED

• Depew UFSD - PASSED

• Dunkirk City - PASSED

• East Aurora UFSD -PASSED

• Eden Central -

• Elba Central - PASSED

• Ellicottville Central - PASSED

• Falconer Central - PASSED

• Fillmore Central -

• Forestville Central - PASSED

• Franklinville Central - PASSED

• Fredonia Central -

• Frewsburg Central -

• Friendship Central - PASSED

• Frontier Central -

• Genesee Valley Central -

• Gowanda Central -

• Grand Island Central -

• Hamburg Central - PASSED

• Hinsdale Central - PASSED

• Holland Central -

• Holley Central -

• Iroquois Central -

• Jamestown Central -

• Kendall Central Schools -

• Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda -

• Lackawanna City Schools -

• Lake Shore Central - PASSED

• Lancaster Central -

• LeRoy Central -

• Letchworth Central - PASSED

• Lewiston-Porter Central - PASSED

• Lockport City -

• Lyndonville Central - PASSED

• Maryvale Central -

• Medina Central -

• Newfane Central - PASSED

• Niagara Falls City Schools -

• Niagara-Wheatfield Central -

• North Collins Central -

• North Tonawanda Central - PASSED

• Oakfield-Alabama Central - PASSED

• Olean City Schools - PASSED

• Orchard Park Central -

• Panama Central - PASSED 

• Pavilion Central - PASSED

• Pembroke Central -

• Perry Central - PASSED

• Pine Valley Central -

• Pioneer Central -

• Portville Central - PASSED

• Randolph Central - PASSED

• Ripley Central -

• Royalton-Hartland Central -

• Salamanca City Schools -

• Scio Central - PASSED

• Sherman Central - PASSED

• Silver Creek Central - PASSED

• Southwestern Central - PASSED

• Springville-Griffith Central -

• Starpoint Central - PASSED

• Sweet Home Central - PASSED

• Tonawanda (City) - PASSED

• Warsaw Central -

• Wellsville Central -

• Westfield Academy Central -

• West Seneca Central -

• West Valley Central -

• Whitesville Central -

• Williamsville Central -

• Wilson Central - PASSED

• Wyoming Central -

