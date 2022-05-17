x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

2022 WNY School budget votes

Here is the list of schools and if their budgets passed or failed.
Credit: Tierney - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters in Western New York headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets. Polls closed at 9 p.m. Results will be posted as they come in.

Here is the list of schools and if their budgets passed or failed:

•    Akron Central - PASSED 

•    Albion Central - PASSED

•    Alden Central - PASSED

•    Alexander Central - 

•    Alfred - Almond Central - 

•    Allegany-Limestone Central - PASSED

•    Amherst Central - PASSED

•    Andover Central - 

•    Attica Central - PASSED 

•    Avon Central - 

•    Barker Central - PASSED 

•    Batavia City Schools - PASSED

•    Belfast Central - PASSED

•    Bemus Point Central - PASSED

•    Bolivar-Richburg Central - 

•    Brocton Central - PASSED

•    Byron-Bergen Central - 

•    Cassadaga Valley - 

•    Canaseraga Central - PASSED

•    Cattaraugus-Little Valley - PASSED

•    Chautauqua Lake Central - PASSED 

•    Cheektowaga Central - 

•    Cheektowaga-Maryvale - PASSED 

•    Cheektowaga-Sloan Central - PASSED

•    Clarence Central - PASSED

•    Cleveland Hill Central - PASSED

•    Clymer Central - PASSED

•    Cuba-Rushford Central - 

•    Depew UFSD - PASSED 

•    Dunkirk City - PASSED

•    East Aurora UFSD - PASSED

•    Eden Central - PASSED 

•    Elba Central - PASSED

•    Ellicottville Central - PASSED

•    Falconer Central - PASSED

•    Fillmore Central - PASSED

•    Forestville Central - PASSED

•    Franklinville Central - PASSED

•    Fredonia Central -  PASSED 

•    Frewsburg Central - 

•    Friendship Central - PASSED

•    Frontier Central - 

•    Genesee Valley Central - PASSED

•    Gowanda Central - PASSED

•    Grand Island Central - 

•    Hamburg Central - 

•    Hinsdale Central - PASSED

•    Holland Central - PASSED

•    Holley Central - 

•    Iroquois Central - PASSED 

•    Jamestown Central - PASSED 

•    Kendall Central Schools - PASSED

•    Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda - PASSED

•    Lackawanna City Schools - PASSED 

•    Lake Shore Central - PASSED

•    Lancaster Central - PASSED

•    LeRoy Central - PASSED 

•    Letchworth Central - PASSED

•    Lewiston-Porter Central -  PASSED

•    Lockport City - PASSED 

•    Lyndonville Central - PASSED 

•    Maryvale Central - Results not yet in to the Newsroom

•    Medina Central - PASSED

•    Newfane Central - 

•    Niagara Falls City Schools - 

•    Niagara-Wheatfield Central - PASSED

•    North Collins Central - PASSED

•    North Tonawanda Central - PASSED

•    Oakfield-Alabama Central - PASSED

•    Olean City Schools - PASSED 

•    Orchard Park Central - PASSED

•    Panama Central - PASSED

•    Pavilion Central - PASSED 

•    Pembroke Central - PASSED 

•    Perry Central - PASSED

•    Pine Valley Central - PASSED

•    Pioneer Central - 

•    Portville Central - 

•    Randolph Central - PASSED

•    Ripley Central -  PASSED

•    Royalton-Hartland Central - 

•    Salamanca City Schools - PASSED 

•    Scio Central - PASSED

•    Sherman Central - PASSED

•    Silver Creek Central - PASSED

•    Southwestern Central - PASSED

•    Springville-Griffith Central - 

•    Starpoint Central - PASSED

•    Sweet Home Central - PASSED

•    Tonawanda (City) - 

•    Warsaw Central - PASSED

•    Wellsville Central - 

•    Westfield Academy Central - PASSED

•    West Seneca Central - 

•    West Valley Central - PASSED

•    Whitesville Central - 

•    Williamsville Central - PASSED

•    Wilson Central - Results not yet in to the Newsroom

•    Wyoming Central -PASSED

More Videos

In Other News

Buffalo Public Schools sharing insight into helping students cope