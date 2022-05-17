2022 WNY School budget votes

Here is the list of schools and if their budgets passed or failed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters in Western New York headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets. Polls closed at 9 p.m. Results will be posted as they come in.

• Akron Central - PASSED

• Albion Central - PASSED

• Alden Central - PASSED

• Alexander Central -

• Alfred - Almond Central -

• Allegany-Limestone Central - PASSED

• Amherst Central - PASSED

• Andover Central -

• Attica Central - PASSED

• Avon Central -

• Barker Central - PASSED

• Batavia City Schools - PASSED

• Belfast Central - PASSED

• Bemus Point Central - PASSED

• Bolivar-Richburg Central -

• Brocton Central - PASSED

• Byron-Bergen Central -

• Cassadaga Valley -

• Canaseraga Central - PASSED

• Cattaraugus-Little Valley - PASSED

• Chautauqua Lake Central - PASSED

• Cheektowaga Central -

• Cheektowaga-Maryvale - PASSED

• Cheektowaga-Sloan Central - PASSED

• Clarence Central - PASSED

• Cleveland Hill Central - PASSED

• Clymer Central - PASSED

• Cuba-Rushford Central -

• Depew UFSD - PASSED

• Dunkirk City - PASSED

• East Aurora UFSD - PASSED

• Eden Central - PASSED

• Elba Central - PASSED

• Ellicottville Central - PASSED

• Falconer Central - PASSED

• Fillmore Central - PASSED

• Forestville Central - PASSED

• Franklinville Central - PASSED

• Fredonia Central - PASSED

• Frewsburg Central -

• Friendship Central - PASSED

• Frontier Central -

• Genesee Valley Central - PASSED

• Gowanda Central - PASSED

• Grand Island Central -

• Hamburg Central -

• Hinsdale Central - PASSED

• Holland Central - PASSED

• Holley Central -

• Iroquois Central - PASSED

• Jamestown Central - PASSED

• Kendall Central Schools - PASSED

• Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda - PASSED

• Lackawanna City Schools - PASSED

• Lake Shore Central - PASSED

• Lancaster Central - PASSED

• LeRoy Central - PASSED

• Letchworth Central - PASSED

• Lewiston-Porter Central - PASSED

• Lockport City - PASSED

• Lyndonville Central - PASSED

• Maryvale Central - Results not yet in to the Newsroom

• Medina Central - PASSED

• Newfane Central -

• Niagara Falls City Schools -

• Niagara-Wheatfield Central - PASSED

• North Collins Central - PASSED

• North Tonawanda Central - PASSED

• Oakfield-Alabama Central - PASSED

• Olean City Schools - PASSED

• Orchard Park Central - PASSED

• Panama Central - PASSED

• Pavilion Central - PASSED

• Pembroke Central - PASSED

• Perry Central - PASSED

• Pine Valley Central - PASSED

• Pioneer Central -

• Portville Central -

• Randolph Central - PASSED

• Ripley Central - PASSED

• Royalton-Hartland Central -

• Salamanca City Schools - PASSED

• Scio Central - PASSED

• Sherman Central - PASSED

• Silver Creek Central - PASSED

• Southwestern Central - PASSED

• Springville-Griffith Central -

• Starpoint Central - PASSED

• Sweet Home Central - PASSED

• Tonawanda (City) -

• Warsaw Central - PASSED

• Wellsville Central -

• Westfield Academy Central - PASSED

• West Seneca Central -

• West Valley Central - PASSED

• Whitesville Central -

• Williamsville Central - PASSED

• Wilson Central - Results not yet in to the Newsroom