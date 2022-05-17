2022 WNY School budget votes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters in Western New York headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets. Polls closed at 9 p.m. Results will be posted as they come in.
Here is the list of schools and if their budgets passed or failed:
• Akron Central - PASSED
• Albion Central - PASSED
• Alden Central - PASSED
• Alexander Central -
• Alfred - Almond Central -
• Allegany-Limestone Central - PASSED
• Amherst Central - PASSED
• Andover Central -
• Attica Central - PASSED
• Avon Central -
• Barker Central - PASSED
• Batavia City Schools - PASSED
• Belfast Central - PASSED
• Bemus Point Central - PASSED
• Bolivar-Richburg Central -
• Brocton Central - PASSED
• Byron-Bergen Central -
• Cassadaga Valley -
• Canaseraga Central - PASSED
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley - PASSED
• Chautauqua Lake Central - PASSED
• Cheektowaga Central -
• Cheektowaga-Maryvale - PASSED
• Cheektowaga-Sloan Central - PASSED
• Clarence Central - PASSED
• Cleveland Hill Central - PASSED
• Clymer Central - PASSED
• Cuba-Rushford Central -
• Depew UFSD - PASSED
• Dunkirk City - PASSED
• East Aurora UFSD - PASSED
• Eden Central - PASSED
• Elba Central - PASSED
• Ellicottville Central - PASSED
• Falconer Central - PASSED
• Fillmore Central - PASSED
• Forestville Central - PASSED
• Franklinville Central - PASSED
• Fredonia Central - PASSED
• Frewsburg Central -
• Friendship Central - PASSED
• Frontier Central -
• Genesee Valley Central - PASSED
• Gowanda Central - PASSED
• Grand Island Central -
• Hamburg Central -
• Hinsdale Central - PASSED
• Holland Central - PASSED
• Holley Central -
• Iroquois Central - PASSED
• Jamestown Central - PASSED
• Kendall Central Schools - PASSED
• Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda - PASSED
• Lackawanna City Schools - PASSED
• Lake Shore Central - PASSED
• Lancaster Central - PASSED
• LeRoy Central - PASSED
• Letchworth Central - PASSED
• Lewiston-Porter Central - PASSED
• Lockport City - PASSED
• Lyndonville Central - PASSED
• Maryvale Central - Results not yet in to the Newsroom
• Medina Central - PASSED
• Newfane Central -
• Niagara Falls City Schools -
• Niagara-Wheatfield Central - PASSED
• North Collins Central - PASSED
• North Tonawanda Central - PASSED
• Oakfield-Alabama Central - PASSED
• Olean City Schools - PASSED
• Orchard Park Central - PASSED
• Panama Central - PASSED
• Pavilion Central - PASSED
• Pembroke Central - PASSED
• Perry Central - PASSED
• Pine Valley Central - PASSED
• Pioneer Central -
• Portville Central -
• Randolph Central - PASSED
• Ripley Central - PASSED
• Royalton-Hartland Central -
• Salamanca City Schools - PASSED
• Scio Central - PASSED
• Sherman Central - PASSED
• Silver Creek Central - PASSED
• Southwestern Central - PASSED
• Springville-Griffith Central -
• Starpoint Central - PASSED
• Sweet Home Central - PASSED
• Tonawanda (City) -
• Warsaw Central - PASSED
• Wellsville Central -
• Westfield Academy Central - PASSED
• West Seneca Central -
• West Valley Central - PASSED
• Whitesville Central -
• Williamsville Central - PASSED
• Wilson Central - Results not yet in to the Newsroom
• Wyoming Central -PASSED