2021 WNY school budget results

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is a list of school budget results for 2021. The list indicates if the budget has passed or failed. If it is blank, we have not received results yet from that school district.
Akron Central - Passed
Albion Central -
Alden Central -
Alexander Central -
Alfred - Almond Central -
Allegany-Limestone Central -
Amherst Central -
Andover Central - Passed
Attica Central -
Avon Central -
Barker Central -
Batavia City Schools -
Belfast Central - Passed
Bemus Point Central -
Bolivar-Richburg Central -
Brocton Central -
Byron-Bergen Central -
Cassadaga Valley - Passed
Canaseraga Central - Passed
Cattaraugus-Little Valley - Passed
Chautauqua Lake Central -
Cheektowaga Central - Passed
Cheektowaga-Maryvale -
Cheektowaga-Sloan Central -
Clarence Central -
Cleveland Hill Central - Passed
Cuba-Rushford Central - Passed
Depew UFSD - Passed
Dunkirk City -
East Aurora UFSD - Passed
Eden Central - Passed
Elba Central - Passed
Ellicottville Central -
Falconer Central - Passed
Fillmore Central - Passed
Forestville Central - Passed
Franklinville Central - Passed
Fredonia Central -
Frewsburg Central - Passed
Friendship Central - Passed
Frontier Central -
Genesee Valley Central -
Gowanda Central -
Grand Island Central -
Hamburg Central -
Hinsdale Central -
Holland Central -
Holley Central -
Iroquois Central -
Jamestown Central -
Kendall Central Schools -
Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda -
Lackawanna City Schools -
Lake Shore Central - Passed
Lancaster Central - Passed
LeRoy Central -
Letchworth Central -
Lewiston-Porter Central -
Lockport City -
Lyndonville Central - Passed
Maryvale Central -
Medina Central -
Newfane Central -
Niagara Falls City Schools -
Niagara-Wheatfield Central -
North Collins Central -
North Tonawanda Central - Passed
Oakfield-Alabama Central - Passed
Olean City Schools -
Orchard Park Central -
Panama Central - Passed
Pavilion Central -
Pembroke Central -
Perry Central - Passed
Pine Valley Central -
Pioneer Central -
Portville Central - Passed
Randolph Central - Passed
Ripley Central - Passed
Royalton-Hartland Central - Passed
Salamanca City Schools -
Scio Central - Passed
Sherman Central - Passed
Silver Creek Central - Passed
Southwestern Central - Passed
Springville-Griffith Central -
Starpoint Central - Passed
Sweet Home Central - Passed
Tonawanda (City) - Passed
Warsaw Central - Passed
Wellsville Central -
Westfield Academy Central -
West Seneca Central -
West Valley Central -
Whitesville Central -
Williamsville Central -
Wilson Central -
Wyoming Central -