2021 WNY school budget results

Here is a list of school budget results for 2021.
Credit: Tierney - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is a list of school budget results for 2021. The list indicates if the budget has passed or failed. If it is blank, we have not received results yet from that school district. 

Akron Central - Passed

Albion Central - 

Alden Central - 

Alexander Central - 

Alfred - Almond Central - 

Allegany-Limestone Central - 

Amherst Central - 

Andover Central - Passed

Attica Central - 

Avon Central - 

Barker Central - 

Batavia City Schools - 

Belfast Central - Passed

Bemus Point Central - 

Bolivar-Richburg Central - 

Brocton Central - 

Byron-Bergen Central - 

Cassadaga Valley - Passed

Canaseraga Central - Passed

Cattaraugus-Little Valley - Passed

Chautauqua Lake Central - 

Cheektowaga Central - Passed

Cheektowaga-Maryvale - 

Cheektowaga-Sloan Central - 

Clarence Central - 

Cleveland Hill Central - Passed

Cuba-Rushford Central - Passed

Depew UFSD - Passed

Dunkirk City - 

East Aurora UFSD - Passed

Eden Central - Passed

Elba Central - Passed

Ellicottville Central - 

Falconer Central - Passed

Fillmore Central - Passed

Forestville Central - Passed

Franklinville Central - Passed

Fredonia Central -  

Frewsburg Central - Passed

Friendship Central - Passed

Frontier Central - 

Genesee Valley Central - 

Gowanda Central - 

Grand Island Central - 

Hamburg Central - 

Hinsdale Central - 

Holland Central - 

Holley Central - 

Iroquois Central - 

Jamestown Central - 

Kendall Central Schools - 

Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda - 

Lackawanna City Schools - 

Lake Shore Central - Passed

Lancaster Central - Passed

LeRoy Central - 

Letchworth Central - 

Lewiston-Porter Central -  

Lockport City - 

Lyndonville Central - Passed

Maryvale Central - 

Medina Central - 

Newfane Central - 

Niagara Falls City Schools - 

Niagara-Wheatfield Central - 

North Collins Central - 

North Tonawanda Central - Passed

Oakfield-Alabama Central - Passed

Olean City Schools - 

Orchard Park Central - 

Panama Central - Passed

Pavilion Central - 

Pembroke Central - 

Perry Central - Passed

Pine Valley Central - 

Pioneer Central - 

Portville Central - Passed

Randolph Central - Passed

Ripley Central - Passed

Royalton-Hartland Central - Passed

Salamanca City Schools - 

Scio Central - Passed

Sherman Central - Passed

Silver Creek Central - Passed

Southwestern Central - Passed

Springville-Griffith Central - 

Starpoint Central - Passed

Sweet Home Central - Passed

Tonawanda (City) - Passed

Warsaw Central - Passed

Wellsville Central - 

Westfield Academy Central - 

West Seneca Central - 

West Valley Central - 

Whitesville Central - 

Williamsville Central - 

Wilson Central - 

Wyoming Central - 