2020 WNY School Budget Results

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is a list of school budget results for 2020. The list indicates if the budget has passed or failed. If it is blank, we have not received results yet from that school district.
Akron Central - Passed
Albion Central - Passed
Alden Central - Passed
Alexander Central - Passed
Alfred - Almond Central - Passed
Allegany-Limestone Central - Passed
Amherst Central - Passed
Andover Central - Passed
Attica Central - Passed
Avon Central - Passed
Barker Central - Passed
Batavia City Schools - Passed
Belfast Central - Passed
Bemus Point Central - Passed
Bolivar-Richburg Central - Passed
Brocton Central - Passed
Byron-Bergen Central - Passed
Cassadaga Valley - Passed
Canaseraga Central - Passed
Cattaraugus-Little Valley - Passed
Chautauqua Lake Central - Passed
Cheektowaga Central - FAILED
Cheektowaga-Maryvale - Passed
Cheektowaga-Sloan Central - Passed
Clarence Central - Passed
Cleveland Hill Central - Passed
Cuba-Rushford Central - Passed
Depew UFSD - Passed
Dunkirk City - Passed
East Aurora UFSD - Passed
Eden Central - FAILED
Elba Central - Passed
Ellicottville Central - Passed
Falconer Central - Passed
Fillmore Central - Passed
Forestville Central - Passed
Franklinville Central - Passed
Fredonia Central - Passed
Frewsburg Central - Passed
Friendship Central - Passed
Frontier Central - Passed
Genesee Valley Central - Passed
Gowanda Central - Passed
Grand Island Central - Passed
Hamburg Central - Passed
Hinsdale Central - Passed
Holland Central - Passed
Holley Central - Passed
Iroquois Central - Passed
Jamestown Central - Passed
Kendall Central Schools - Passed
Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda - Passed
Lackawanna City Schools - Passed
Lake Shore Central - Passed
Lancaster Central - Passed
LeRoy Central - Passed
Letchworth Central - Passed
Lewiston-Porter Central - Passed
Lockport City - Passed
Lyndonville Central - Passed
Maryvale Central - Passed
Medina Central - Passed
Newfane Central - Passed
Niagara Falls City Schools - Passed
Niagara-Wheatfield Central - Passed
North Collins Central - Passed
North Tonawanda Central - Passed
Oakfield-Alabama Central - Passed
Olean City Schools - Passed
Orchard Park Central - Passed
Panama Central - Passed
Pavilion Central - Passed
Pembroke Central - Passed
Perry Central - Passed
Pine Valley Central - Passed
Pioneer Central - Passed
Portville Central - Passed
Randolph Central - Passed
Ripley Central - Passed
Royalton-Hartland Central - Passed
Salamanca City Schools - Passed
Scio Central - Passed
Sherman Central - Passed
Silver Creek Central - Passed
Southwestern Central - Passed
Springville-Griffith Central - Passed
Starpoint Central - Passed
Sweet Home Central - Passed
Tonawanda (City) - Passed
Warsaw Central - Passed
Wellsville Central - Passed
Westfield Academy Central - Passed
West Seneca Central - Passed
West Valley Central - Passed
Whitesville Central - Passed
Williamsville Central - Passed
Wilson Central - Passed
Wyoming Central - Passed