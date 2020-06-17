x
2020 WNY School Budget Results

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is a list of school budget results for 2020.  The list indicates if the budget has passed or failed. If it is blank, we have not received results yet from that school district. 

Akron Central - Passed

Albion Central - Passed

Alden Central - Passed

Alexander Central - Passed

Alfred - Almond Central - Passed

Allegany-Limestone Central - Passed

Amherst Central - Passed

Andover Central - Passed

Attica Central - Passed

Avon Central - Passed

Barker Central - Passed

Batavia City Schools - Passed

Belfast Central - Passed

Bemus Point Central - Passed

Bolivar-Richburg Central - Passed

Brocton Central - Passed

Byron-Bergen Central - Passed

Cassadaga Valley - Passed

Canaseraga Central - Passed

Cattaraugus-Little Valley - Passed

Chautauqua Lake Central - Passed

Cheektowaga Central - FAILED

Cheektowaga-Maryvale - Passed

Cheektowaga-Sloan Central - Passed

Clarence Central - Passed

Cleveland Hill Central - Passed

Cuba-Rushford Central - Passed

Depew UFSD - Passed

Dunkirk City - Passed

East Aurora UFSD - Passed

Eden Central - FAILED

Elba Central - Passed

Ellicottville Central - Passed

Falconer Central - Passed

Fillmore Central - Passed

Forestville Central - Passed

Franklinville Central - Passed

Fredonia Central -  Passed

Frewsburg Central - Passed

Friendship Central - Passed

Frontier Central - Passed

Genesee Valley Central - Passed

Gowanda Central - Passed

Grand Island Central - Passed

Hamburg Central - Passed

Hinsdale Central - Passed

Holland Central - Passed

Holley Central - Passed

Iroquois Central - Passed

Jamestown Central - Passed

Kendall Central Schools - Passed

Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda - Passed

Lackawanna City Schools - Passed

Lake Shore Central - Passed

Lancaster Central - Passed

LeRoy Central - Passed

Letchworth Central - Passed

Lewiston-Porter Central -  Passed

Lockport City - Passed

Lyndonville Central - Passed

Maryvale Central - Passed

Medina Central - Passed

Newfane Central - Passed

Niagara Falls City Schools - Passed

Niagara-Wheatfield Central - Passed

North Collins Central - Passed

North Tonawanda Central - Passed

Oakfield-Alabama Central - Passed

Olean City Schools - Passed

Orchard Park Central - Passed

Panama Central - Passed

Pavilion Central - Passed

Pembroke Central - Passed

Perry Central - Passed

Pine Valley Central - Passed

Pioneer Central - Passed

Portville Central - Passed

Randolph Central - Passed

Ripley Central -  Passed

Royalton-Hartland Central - Passed

Salamanca City Schools - Passed

Scio Central - Passed

Sherman Central - Passed

Silver Creek Central - Passed

Southwestern Central - Passed

Springville-Griffith Central - Passed

Starpoint Central - Passed

Sweet Home Central - Passed

Tonawanda (City) - Passed

Warsaw Central - Passed

Wellsville Central - Passed

Westfield Academy Central - Passed

West Seneca Central - Passed

West Valley Central - Passed

Whitesville Central - Passed

Williamsville Central - Passed

Wilson Central - Passed

Wyoming Central - Passed