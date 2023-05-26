2 WNY colleges awarded grants for offshore wind training and workforce development

Ten programs were approved for seven SUNY campuses including: Alfred State College and University at Buffalo.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday $4 million in grants to seven SUNY colleges, including two in WNY, for offshore wind training and workforce development.

Ten programs were approved for seven SUNY campuses including: Alfred State College, University at Buffalo, Farmingdale State College, Hudson Valley Community College, Suffolk County Community College, SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and Stony Brook University.

The funding will be used to develop programs that will prepare student for careers in offshore wind and train them in constructing, manufacturing, installing, operating, and maintaining offshore wind farms.

"Nation-leading programs like the Offshore Wind Training Institute are essential to ensuring that the State's workforce is ready to support our ambitious renewable energy goals," Governor Hochul said in a released statement. "SUNY, in partnership with NYSERDA, is equipping new and existing workers to participate in the green energy revolution here in New York for generations to come — helping us address the climate crisis and create a greener state for all."

The funding will be distributed through multiple rounds and each program will receive up to $500,000.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, "In partnership with Governor Hochul and NYSERDA, SUNY is proud to help New York State lead the way in clean-energy economic and workforce development — which is an engine of upward mobility for our students. This highly skilled, well-paid workforce will propel New York State's clean-energy goals forward, while simultaneously positioning the state to lead the nation in renewable energy, including offshore wind. By developing programs to meet the demands of the offshore wind industry, SUNY can and will respond directly to employer needs to ensure our students are well prepared for this emerging field. I congratulate all of the selected SUNY campuses and look forward to supporting their progress."