The inaugural season for the farmers market will be hosted at the Eden Legion every other Tuesday beginning May 4th.

EDEN, N.Y. — Fans of farmer's markets can add one more to their list. The Eden Farmers Market is kicking off its inaugural season on May 4th.

The farmers market will be held every other Tuesday beginning May 4th, and will run until October 5th between the times of 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The market will emphasize homegrown, and handmade products.

Organizers of the market said in a release that their hope is to "bring local small businesses together with the local community to share their product, hard work, and love for what they grow, make or sell."

According to organizers, between the end of June and August, the farmers market will coincide with the Eden Summer Concert Series. After the market ends at 7:30 p.m., the concert series next door at the Eden Elementary School will begin.

COVID-19 protocols, including face coverings and social distancing, will be enforced.