BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community members were taken by surprise when Eastern Niagara Hospital announced it would discontinue maternity services at Lockport, as well as outpatient dialysis, express care and radiology at Newfane. That followed a decision in April to discontinue a three-year-old residency program.

Now the 116-bed hospital has detailed exactly how much it was losing on some of those service lines. According to filings with the state Department of Health, which must formally approve the changes, Eastern Niagara last year had losses of $528,864 tied to the maternity line; while the dialysis program lost $497,684. For more on this story, visit the Buffalo Business First website.