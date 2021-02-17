Easter season traditions come with a few changes this year amid pandemic

Places are making a few changes to make sure public health guidelines are being followed and so everyone feels safe this year while celebrating.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — From the paczki to the ashes and fish fries, nothing will look quite the same this Easter season. However, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy all the traditions the holiday typically brings.

Chrusciki Bakery's original location in Lancaster is a bit smaller. It's why they're only allowing four people in at a time to get paczki for Fat Tuesday.

The bakery's owner Ania Duchon also opened up a location off Transit Road in Clarence this year, which is a huge space providing more room for social distancing.

"I feel like our guests are even more safe and comfortable to come through. And we do offer curbside pickup as well," Duchon said.

Duchon says curbside pickup is available for paczki all Easter season, their busiest time of the year.

"Our fryers have not stopped. It's been 24/7," Duchon said.

As for getting ashes this year, the Buffalo Diocese announced over the weekend priests will not place them on your forehead. Instead, they are following a European custom, sprinkling them over the crown of your head.

Some parishes are even going completely virtual such as St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Cheektowaga.

"We pre-recorded a service so that will be airing live on Facebook and our Youtube channel starting tomorrow [Wednesday] morning," said Wendy Schumacher, warden at St. Patrick's.

Parishioners were also able to pick up ashes in advance, so they can put them on themselves Wednesday. You can still pick them up on Ash Wednesday at the church.

St. Patrick's is also changing the way they do their fish fries this year, which comes with a few challenges.

"Our bishop has said we can do it, but it has to be takeout," Schumacher said. "So it's just trying to figure out how that flow is going to be. We're going to have people running the dinners to the car so they're not coming inside and waiting."

St. Patrick's is accepting orders by phone beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday and every Friday during Lent. They're also accepting orders on their Facebook page until 3:30 p.m.