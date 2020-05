BUFFALO, N.Y. — An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 was reported by the USGS in Wanakah, New York just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

More information can be found on the USGS website.

As of right now, there are no reports of damage because of the earthquake.

RELATED: 7.5 magnitude earthquake off Russia prompts Hawaii tsunami watch

RELATED: Strong quake shakes Croatia, damaging buildings in capital

RELATED: Nine dead in Turkey as 5.7 earthquake strikes western Iran