CONCORD, N.Y. — One person is dead following an accident Thursday morning on Rt. 219 south in Concord.

The crash happened shortly after 8 A.M. Deputies say the vehicle left the road and collided with a bridge support for the Genesee Rd. overpass.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the deceased driver was the only person in the vehicle and is not from the Western New York area.

2 On Your Side will update this story when more information becomes available.