BUFFALO, N.Y. — It could've been so much worse. A collision between an SUV and a tractor trailer Monday morning forced the SUV off the road where it crashed through a protective fence and into one of the city's splash pads.

It happened at Kensington Avenue and Grider Street shortly before 11 A.M. The splash pad had not yet opened for the day.

The female driver of the SUV was taken to ECMC to be treated for her injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.City officials have temporarily closed the splash pad and nearby pool.